Police defend timing of anti-crime operations in Krugersdorp

JOHANNESBURG - The police say they have been taking action to stop crime in the Krugersdorp for some time. That's after some residents from the area expressed outrage, over the heavy presence of officials now- while they say the community has been targeted by illegal miners for a long time.

Last week, eight women were gang-raped by so-called Zama Zama's who targeted a film crew shooting a music video.

Several men were arrested on Tuesday morning when the police arrived to conduct a major sweep of the area.