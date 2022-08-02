Police defend timing of anti-crime operations in Krugersdorp
Last week, eight women were gang-raped by so-called Zama Zama's who targeted a film crew shooting a music video.
JOHANNESBURG - The police say they have been taking action to stop crime in the Krugersdorp for some time. That's after some residents from the area expressed outrage, over the heavy presence of officials now- while they say the community has been targeted by illegal miners for a long time.
Several men were arrested on Tuesday morning when the police arrived to conduct a major sweep of the area.
This brings the number of people arrested so far, to just under 90. However, none of the suspects have been directly linked to the rapes yet.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said this isn't the first time that police are there. "So on Ad Hoc basis and based on the intelligence we have accumulated that's where we then arrange a bigger operation. The high-density operation to can deal with those things, and we continue to do that if you can check our operation Okae Molao for the past month it was mostly around this particular area, and it was based on the cries of the community".
Police Minister Bheki Cele said no gold has been found with the illegal miners - so therefore other people must be involved. "We need to go upstairs we need to really find the bosses because these guys as you can see them, nothing tells you that they are gold, so someone is golden somewhere".
