People living on CT's central train line hope govt keeps promise of relocation

CAPE TOWN - People living on Cape Town's central train line could soon be relocated to more suitable land.

Groups that have been living along train lines in Langa and Philippi have been in negotiations with the City of Cape Town and the national government.

The communities have been occupying spaces near train stations since the hard COVID-19 lockdowns.

Community leader, Loyiso Nkohla, said that he hoped that government would stick to their promises.

"We don't trust anything that the government will say. We've demanded that everything we've been doing must be in a paper trail, in the form of a social compact discussion or a social compact document where we have made submissions. We've demanded that if the City of Cape Town says 'we will do one, two, three', we want that in writing," Nkohla said.