Old Crossroads community shocked after woman's body found in bin

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Cape Town's Old Crossroads community are reeling following the discovery of a woman's body.

The victim was found dumped in a wheelie bin outside a house on Monday morning.

A community leader told Eyewitness News that the deceased was not from that immediate area, known as Phase 1.

The Crush Crime organisation's Patrick Mwanda said that residents were devastated as this woman's murder comes at the start of Women's Month.

Mwanda explained how on Monday morning they woke up to the sound of a blaring whistle - a signal that something was wrong in the community.

He arrived at the scene in Sagwityi Street in Old Crossroads at around 6 AM, where the elderly homeowner discovered a black wheelie bin on her property, with a woman's legs sticking out.

Mwanda said that the woman and her grandchildren grew suspicious when they heard the rumbling of a dirt bin outside their home and when they looked outside, they saw a man pushing it.

"'But what are you doing here?' They ran out of the house and went to check the bin and saw that there was a body in it and blew the whistle. We know in the community that when the whistle is blown that something is wrong," Mwanda explained.

Police said that no arrests had yet been made.