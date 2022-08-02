Numsa WC calls for invalidation of 11th congress decisions

They said the suspension of members by its leaders and the ongoing labour court dispute illustrate the problems faced at the union.

CAPE TOWN - Metalworkers union Numsa’s Western Cape region said that union bosses were reaping what they had sown.

On Monday, the leadership of the biggest union in the country was served with court papers.

Moreover, a notice of motion has been sent to the Numsa leadership.

In the court papers, president Andrew Chirwa and general secretary Irvin Jim are accused of being in contempt of court.

The complainant Ruth Ntlokotse also called for the decisions taken at the 11th national congress to be declared null and void.

Furthermore, the former second deputy president also wants the leadership at the union to be held liable for the legal costs.

Western Cape region representative Vuyo Lufele reacts.

"They must be found guilty of being in contempt of court and that is a criminal offence, and they must learn from this because they have been misleading the public."

Lufele said they had warned the leadership that things may turn out ugly after the Western Cape region walked out of the recent national congress.