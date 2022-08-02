Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's dam levels sitting at 14%

Officials in the metro provided an update on how they plan to prevent Day Zero.

CAPE TOWN - The dam levels in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are sitting at a combined 14%.

The municipality also announced its plans on how it would ensure that residents used water sparingly.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said that it was leaving nothing to chance as the next few weeks could be crucial.

Water and Sanitation official Joseph Tsatsire provided an update: "We use a barge, which has now been completed."

Law enforcement is also playing its part to ensure that people do not waste any water.

Brigadier Trevor Smith said that they’d been active in enforcing the law against residents who were not complying.

"We deal with complaints which we receive from the public, from councillors, from internal as well from members of the municipality which would normally go through our control room," Smith said.

The day was spent in providing an update on various water infrastructure projects that could help with eradicating the water crisis.