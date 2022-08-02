Mpofu labels Samuel as an 'unrepentant liar' in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, said that Sphelo Samuel’s testimony before this inquiry has been born out of revenge.

CAPE TOWN - An unrepentant liar.

That’s how the Public Protector’s legal representative has labeled the recently-reinstated head of that office in the Free State.

Sphelo Samuel spent four days in the witness seat before Parliament’s impeachment inquiry.

But lawyer Dali Mpofu said that his testimony had been a waste of time.

"You are subjecting innocent citizens to a barrage of lies aimed at revenge and insulting the Public Protector with no basis, simply because you were disciplined," Mpofu said.

After three days of cross-examination, Mpofu says none of Samuel’s testimony can be trusted.

"Not only are you are not only a disgruntled employee, who is full of vengefulness, but you are just an unrepentant liar," Mpofu said.

But Samuel stands by his claims that Mkhwebane shielded politicians from investigation.

"I deny that I have lied, chair," Samuels said.

To which Mpofu responded: "That is a lie. That which you deny is a lie."



On Tuesday, former CEO Vussy Mahlangu is expected to defend claims of intimidating, harassing and victimising staff in the Public Protector’s office.