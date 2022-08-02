Marx set for 50th Bok match, De Klerk returns against All Blacks

The world champions will be up against an All Blacks squad desperate to avoid losing three games in a row.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made three changes to his starting team that beat Wales in the final Test in Cape Town for the Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand in Mbombela on Saturday.

Malcolm Marx will earn his 50th Test cap when he starts at hooker ahead of Bongi Mbonambi, while Faf de Klerk will wear the number 9 jersey in place of Jaden Hendrikse, who was impressive in his two outings against the Welsh. Kurt-Lee Arendse will earn his second Test cap at right wing in place of Cheslin Kolbe, who is recovering from a broken jaw.

The only other change in the 23 is the inclusion of Salmaan Moerat for Elrigh Louw on the bench.

"One of the changes to the starting team were injury-enforced with Kurt-Lee coming in for Cheslin, and with Malcolm, we feel it is a big occasion to play one’s 50th Test so it will be good for him to start, while we believe Faf’s experience and style of play will complement our game against the All Blacks," said Nienaber.

The world champions will be up against an All Blacks squad desperate to avoid losing three games in a row. After winning their first Test against Ireland in July, the New Zealanders lost their next two matches to throw the camp in disarray.

Pressure is mounting on head coach Ian Foster while his assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar paid the price and lost their jobs following that disastrous series defeat.

Despite playing a wounded opponent, Nienaber remains wary.

"The All Blacks are strong all around and they will come to Nelspruit desperate to avenge their series defeat against Ireland and to prove that they remain one of the powerhouses in world rugby, so we believe experience and physicality will be vital in this Test," Nienaber said.

Springbok team to face New Zealand (from 15-1):

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane

Replacements:

Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Willie le Roux