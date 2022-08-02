Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and hope to ensure that quality water is accessible to all. Water conservation

Maps maponyane

Water crises

Zandile Ndhlovu JOHANNESBURG - It's not rare to hear people talking about not having water in South Africa, be it accessing clean water or just having dry taps for weeks. In fact, towns and cities across the country are continuously facing critical water shortages due to a number of reasons, population growth that is unmatched by supply, horrible town planning, erratic rainfall and hotter temperatures resulting from climate change just to name a few. In their way of trying to bring attention to the need for water conversation, Glenfiddich, in its third edition of its Challengers Club, teamed up with television personality Maps Maponyane and freediving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu. How deep will @zandithemermaid dive to protect the ocean she calls home? Watch the maverick embark on her greatest challenge yet. Catch the rest here: https://t.co/rhXmUPdid7 #WhereNext pic.twitter.com/XFpjQAKI0o GlenfiddichSA (@GlenfiddichSA) August 1, 2022 Eyewitness News caught up Maponyane and Ndhlovu who are aiming to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and hope to ensure that quality water is accessible to all. "Both Zandile and I care deeply about water security in SA, which is why we each undertook an epic personal challenge to help provide clean drinking water for some of the most impoverished communities. Our aim is to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in SA and to ensure that quality water is accessible to all," said Maponyane. If you had to search for water untouched by man, how far would you need to go? @MapsMaponyane is about to find out. Catch the rest here: https://t.co/rhXmUPdid7 pic.twitter.com/kOiPOnnO5Z GlenfiddichSA (@GlenfiddichSA) August 1, 2022 THE CHALLENGES The Rockville and High Rollers actor travelled to Iceland where winter temperatures can drop as low as -10 degrees Celsius, in search of water untouched by man and therefore completely free of microplastics. “Finding water untouched by man means literally going to the edge of the world – an incredibly difficult trek. The irony of it all is that if we keep polluting our water, finding the best quality will someday no longer be an adventure to write home about, but a way of life, something I truly believe no South African or anybody, in fact, should have to experience,” said Maponyane. He brought back a rare specimen of the most precious commodity on earth as a souvenir to raise awareness around water security. “The water was collected in airtight canisters and carefully protected to make sure it remained uncontaminated and transported back to South Africa where it was then tested to make sure the pH balance and mineral content was safe for drinking,” said Maponyane to Eyewitness News. 2/3 I felt that challenge in #ChallengersClub all the way down to my bone chill Well worth every inch of snow to help save our most precious resource pic.twitter.com/J9LOwA3Ok7 Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) August 1, 2022 Meanwhile, Zandile “The Black Mermaid” Ndhlovu in her bid to raise awareness around microplastics in our oceans deep dived to clear the ocean floor of plastic. “Water number one ensures that even in the long walks to be able to get to the water source that the water is clean. You know I think that's the hard part about rural areas, particularly in that there is such a far distance from places like hospitals and I think that can be a challenge and so ensuring clean water allows for people to live in a dignified way. That says people aren't gonna get sick from the water that they are able to get to, it is already such a travel to get to the water. Ndhlovu is South Africa’s first black Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) freediving instructor, whose aim is to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and to ensure quality water is accessible to all. “What does it mean for that water to be clean and so I think it benefits people that live very far from water in that they know that there is security in the water that they drinking that they are safe and that they can have healthy and frequent access to this water and if there's a water scarcity you know as we all know it is always the most vulnerable communities,” said Ndhlovu. According to WWF South Africa (World Wide Fund for Nature), the country is approaching physical water scarcity by 2025, and as we are still recovering from the drought of 2016, many households are directly impacted. “The water challenges both locally and globally are enormous and it takes organisations such as the WWF, individuals and brands to make a difference and to educate others. The purpose of the 2022 Challengers Club is not just to raise awareness around the issue but to make a tangible difference and very real impact” said Maponyane. In its report WWF further reveals that water demand is expected to exceed supply in South Africa by up to 17% by 2030. “I have long used my platforms to highlight the human impact on the environment for South Africans and as a WWF ambassador, I jumped onboard for this project to raise awareness in order to encourage people to participate in the auction and/or donate directly to our Glenfiddich Water for Life Initiative – which aims to provide access to clean water for more communities in South Africa,” continued Maponyane, who is also a board member of WWF. pic.twitter.com/rjlZGkypL3 Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 29, 2022

ISSUES AROUND WATER IN SOUTH AFRICA

If you read South Africa’s Water Services Act it says that everyone has a right to access basic water supply and sanitation services, that a household is entitled to 6,000 litres of free water per month and that no one should be deprived of water for more than seven days in a year. This of course is not the case and one of the contributors to this is climate change.

“I think the issue of climate change and all the challenges that our natural world is facing is a hard discussion. I speak about this often and that the idea of conservation often comes from a privileged perspective it requires you to have a certain level of your Maslow’s hierarchies met that assumes that you have you've got access to food you've got access to shelter and then only can you begin to actually care about the external,” said Ndhlovu.

The ultimate target for water conservationists across the globe is to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable drinking. But in South Africa we go for extended periods of time without water and for a lot of people conserving water is not on the top of their list even though we need it to survive.

“So for me when I talk about climate change or the challenges that the ocean is facing I recognize that we also have bigger problems and I say bigger problems relatively and contextually to the fact that if you do not know what you're going to have for dinner how do you begin to advocate for anything else when your immediate and pressing needs are not met,” points out Ndhlovu.