'My Name is Reeva' docuseries to bring Reeva Steenkamp to life

Through intimate interviews with her parents, close friends, and family, the three-part docuseries brings Reeva Steenkamp to life.

JOHANNESBURG - M-Net is bringing Reeva Steenkamp to life with a three-part docuseries.

It has been nine years since Steenkamp was brutally shot and killed by her world-famous paralympic athlete boyfriend Oscar Pistorius - a murder still deeply embedded in the minds of millions worldwide.

M-Net announced that it would be airing My Name is Reeva on M-Net 101 on 25 August at 20:30.

Reeva, a model and a graduate, was 29 when she died on Valentine's Day in 2013.

The docuseries seeks to depict the untimely passing of a beautiful, intelligent, and loved woman in her prime.

It also contains a detailed analysis of what happened on that fateful night, as well as the impact her death has had on her loved ones.

Reeva's parents, Barry and June Steenkamp said: “We fully endorse Warren and his team to bring out the truth in this documentary and show the world who Reeva really was.”

Almost seven years after his murder conviction, Pistorius may be eligible for parole.

He was sent to St. Albans Correctional Centre in 2021 for the purpose of a victim-offender dialogue (VOD) with the Steenkamps in the Eastern Cape.

Pistorius has since been transferred back to his initial correctional service centre: Atteridgeville Correctional facility in Tshwane.