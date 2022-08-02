Katlego Maboe set to return to 'The Expresso Morning Show' During his big return next Monday, Maboe will join Graeme Richards for an emotional sit-down. Maboe is expected to reveal the challenging journey he has been on over the past two years. Katlego Maboe

The Expresso Morning Show JOHANNESBURG - Cancel culture has become a trend in South Africa over the past few years, with individuals often calling out people on social media to publicly magnify their perceived offenses. This leads to a campaign, calling for them to be cancelled- meaning members of the public are encouraged not to support their work or buy their products. Two years ago, Katlego Maboe got suspended from the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', pending an investigation into allegations of gender-based violence. He was accused of abuse in a social media post. #katlegomaboe also accused of domestic abuse pic.twitter.com/oPcCBe0TV9 RedLive (@RedLiveRSA) October 23, 2020

SABC 3 and Cardova TV confirmed on Tuesday that Maboe will be making a highly anticipated return to The Expresso Morning Show on Monday, 8 August 2022.

During his big return Maboe will join Graeme Richards for an emotional sit-down. Maboe is expected to reveal the challenging journey he has been on over the past two years.

“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment – being back to the place I called home for a decade,” said Maboe.

“I’m filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.”

Maboe adds “I’m a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all.”

A statement issued by the channel says after a protracted legal process, the courts absolved Maboe of allegations in January 2022.

Cardova TV managing director Patience Steven said that domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and one which Cardova as a company stands strongly against. "We are relieved that the legal process has run its course and that Katlego has cleared himself in court of such allegations. He is a rare talent and we are very happy to be welcoming him back to Expresso,” said Steven