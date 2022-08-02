Kapp, Wolvaardt, Rabada, De Kock lead nominations for CSA Awards

The awards are aimed at recognising the country’s leading men and women in both national and international stages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cricket South Africa Awards nominees for the 2021/22 season have been announced.

National women’s stars Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, along with Proteas men’s Quinton De Kock and Kagiso Rabada, headline the list with three nominations each.

The awards are aimed at recognising the country’s leading men and women on both the national and international stages.

“Our teams have really shown to be amongst the best in the world of cricket. Through these prestigious awards, CSA wishes to honour and celebrate every single individual who has been the heartbeat of making this season the resounding success it was,” CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki

The 2021/22 season featured a number of highlights on both the domestic in international fronts. The local summer saw the beginning of a return to normal, with a limited number of spectators allowed to attend matches after the country’s COVID-19 regulations were eased. While on the field, the domestic structure was expanded to two divisions, broadening the country’s player base.

The Momentum Proteas had a remarkable year, which included series victories at home (2-1) and away (4-1) against the West Indies along with a thrilling run to the semifinals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

The Proteas Test team closed the season without losing a series. They defeated the West Indies in their own back yard, drew against New Zealand in New Zealand, before securing victories over India and Bangladesh in South Africa. The Test team also moved into the number one position in the World Test Championship rankings.

This year’s judging panel for the CSA Awards consists of Jeremy Fredericks (convenor), Natalie Germanos, Crystal Arnold, Lungani Zama, Stuart Hess and Clinton Du Preez.

The virtual award ceremony will be held on Sunday, 14 August 2022

SELECTED 2021/22 CSA AWARDS NOMINEES:

MOMENTUM WOMEN'S T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp

MOMENTUM WOMEN'S ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

SA WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

INTERNATIONAL MEN'S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee

T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi

Keshav Maharaj

TEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keegan Petersen

SA MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock