Hawk's Lebeya remains tight-lipped on probe into Ramaphosa farm burglary

Head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, was quizzed by journalists in Pretoria on Monday on the progress made in the investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, has remained mum on investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala burglary.

He joined Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola at a briefing on crime in the country.

President Ramaphosa remains at the centre of an international scandal linked to the multi-million dollar theft at his farm in Limpopo.

Former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, exposed the burglary.

Fraser also accused Ramaphosa of a cover-up, as well as kidnapping and money laundering.

While Ramaphosa admitted that a crime had taken place, he denied being complicit in the cover-up.

The president maintains that he reported the matter to the presidential protection unit for investigation.

Asked about the contents of the docket, Lebeya refused to give any further details.

Lebeya also wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on the progress in the investigation but he vowed to leave no stone unturned in the investigation.