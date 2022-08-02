Family of man killed during Tembisa protest wants answers over his death

Pheta Molonyama is one of four people who was fatally wounded as residents demonstrated over exorbitant electricity prices on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a man who was killed in Monday’s Tembisa protests is looking for answers from police on why he was shot while he posed no threat to them.

Pheta Molonyama is one of four people who was fatally wounded as residents demonstrated over exorbitant electricity prices on Monday.

The area remained tense on Tuesday morning, with rocks and debris still blocking roads in the East Rand township.

Several cars and the Tembisa community care center were also set alight on Monday.

Victor Motimele is the uncle of the first man to be shot at the corner of Andrew Mapheto Drive and Reverend Namane.

He said that after he heard from community members that somebody had died after being shot by police, he made his way to the spot.

Motimele said that community members told the family that Phetha Molonyama was shot from a police nyala while the crowd was running away.

"In the first place, we thought it was a rubber bullet, then it was not a problem. Then they find out that no, it's a live bullet. He was shot in the back and the bullet went through to the chest in front. He fell down face down and when we come near that place to look at him, we find that the is another bullet on the hand," Motimele explained.

Motimele said that the family was shocked and will meet on Tuesday to organise Molonyama's funeral.