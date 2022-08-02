Eskom withdraws services from protest-hit Tembisa over safety concerns

While the situation in the township remains tense, the power utility said that it would only resume services when it was safe for their employees to work in the area again.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it had withdrawn its services in Tembisa amid a threat of renewed protests in the area on Tuesday.

Several municipal buildings and vehicles were set alight during the protest which started in the East Rand on Monday over the high price of electricity.

Violent clashes broke out between the residents and police, which led to the deaths of four people.

Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi: "There are currently protests that are taking place and there are roads that have been closed, we will then not be able to access some of the areas and then also some of the employees we will obviously not be dispatching any of the technicians to go to the area just purely for their protection."