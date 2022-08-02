Eskom hopes to quickly restore broken units to avoid load shedding

Power generation unit outages occurred at Medupi, Hendrina, and Camden - and at two units at the Majuba power station.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is pinning its hopes on the quick restoration of broken down units at its power plants - to avoid implementing stage 2 load shedding.

Earlier, the power utility warned of the possibility of the power cuts, from 4pm on Tuesday until midnight, citing a delay in returning generation units to service at some of its power stations.

"Eskom cautions the public that Stage 2 load shedding might be required to be implemented at short notice during the evening peak period of 4 pm to midnight over the next 3 days. Eskom will promptly communicate should they be any changes," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said load shedding is only implemented as a last resort, to protect the national grid. "The delays in returning the generation unit to service, each at Arnot, Kusile and the Kubota Power stations, have exacerbated their capacity constraints. Some generation units at other power stations, and these, are expected to return to service over the next few days," he said.