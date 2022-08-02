Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell says deadly Tembisa protests orchestrated

Demonstrations broke out in the East Rand township on Monday, with residents protesting over exorbitant electricity prices.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said that she believed that the protests in Tembisa, which claimed four lives, were planned to render the township ungovernable.

Several cars and buildings were set alight by angry residents.

Campell met with members of the Tembisa Community Forum on Monday and she has promised to visit the township on Friday.

"When you have a look at the WhatsApp messages and the flyers that went out over the weekend, the Tembisa Community Forum did not distribute the flyers or the WhatsApp messages or the false information that was going out, so it is definitely orchestrated," Campbell said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called for calm in the township.

He has urged Campbell to visit the township and to address the community members directly.

The premier's spokesperson, Vuyo Maga: "The provincial government has called on the Ekurhuleni mayor to meet with the community leaders who are leading the protest. The premier would like to send his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. The premier has also called the law enforcement agencies to protect lives and property and to bring the perpetrators of this violence to book."