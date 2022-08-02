Donald Ramphadi wins the wheelchair quad singles title at the Belgian Open
The wheelchair tennis ace defeated American top seed David Wagner 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 in the final on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's leading wheelchair tennis quad player, Donald Ramphadi has won the wheelchair quad singles title at the Belgian Open - ITF 1 series - tennis tournament in Jambes, Belgium.
Champion in Jambes!
The 29-year-old also clinched the runners-up position in the doubles competition with his Japanese partner Kei Usami. They went down to Ymanitu Silva, Brazil, and Marcus Lauden, Germany, 3-6, 0-6 in the final.
Ramphadi was also part of South Africa’s quad wheelchair tennis team that won a silver medal at the 2022 BNP Paribas World Team Cup.
The South African team, including Donald Ramphadi, Lucas Sithole and Danny Mohlamonyane reached the final of the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Portugal, after defeating Brazil 2-0 to secure their spot in the all-important final.
The world number 6 from Tzaneen in Limpopo also made his Wimbledon debut this year.