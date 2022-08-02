CoCT targets Salt River, Woodstock for massive housing initiatives

Officials have in the past been criticised for allowing gentrification to take place in areas where the working class traditionally lived. But the city is making plans to bring people closer to economic hubs that won’t require them to travel long distances.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was making huge strides in addressing the issue of affordable housing in the inner city.

Officials have in the past been criticised for allowing gentrification to take place in areas where the working class traditionally lived.

But the city is making plans to bring people closer to economic hubs that won’t require them to travel long distances.

But it is the city’s homeless who are now hoping that their fortunes can be changed.

The City of Cape Town said that it was embarking on massive housing initiatives targeted in areas such as Salt River and Woodstock.

The city has an alarming figure of 800 informal settlements and needs to address the housing crisis fast.

And while many have acknowledged that officials were making some progress, homeless consultant Carlos Mesquita said that the city must also attend to the needs of thousands of homeless people.

"The big thing with homelessness is that we have to change from our temporary solutions that we are offering at the moment int to more permanent solutions," Mesquita said.

There are around 340,000 people on the city’s housing list and with a growing population of homeless on the streets, officials have their work cut out in trying to solve the housing crisis.