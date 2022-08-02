Cele says a national approach will now be used to stop illegal miners

Cele, accompanied by the Tactical Response Team, the flying squad, the K-9 unit, and the Hawks, spent the day raiding mine dumps in the Krugersdorp area - after eight women were gang raped last week. They were targeted by so-called Zama Zama's while filming a music video. The film crew was also robbed.