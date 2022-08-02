Cele says a national approach will now be used to stop illegal miners
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said authorities will now use a national approach to stop illegal miners - once and for all.
Cele, accompanied by the Tactical Response Team, the flying squad, the K-9 unit, and the Hawks, spent the day raiding mine dumps in the Krugersdorp area - after eight women were gang raped last week. They were targeted by so-called Zama Zama's while filming a music video. The film crew was also robbed.
[ICYMI] Illegal mining take down underway with officers from @SAPoliceService @GTP_Traffstats @SIBSTILL mine security working together to stop illegal mining in the West Rand. pic.twitter.com/hmsHVs0OrmLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 2, 2022
Almost 90 suspects have now been arrested. None of those apprehended have been linked to the rapes, but DNA analysis is being carried out.
Cele said they will be concentrating on all illegal operations. "What we don't need to do now, we don't have to stop, we need to keep rolling with these operations in these four problematic provinces".
[WATCH] These alleged illegal miners were seen firing at @SAPoliceService who are busy flushing out #ZamaZamas out of the @SIBSTILL mine in Randfontein and shutting down the illegal operations. pic.twitter.com/WEh0gA6kmyLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 2, 2022
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said resources are being mobilised. "Some of the operations are of that nature that the local police station cannot deal with it. So it needs us to up our game. At times, I will have to call the National Commissioner to give me more resources so that we deal with the threat on the ground".
[WATCH] This multi-disciplinary team of @SAPoliceService Tactical Response Teams (TRT), Hawks, SAPS Crime Intelligence , K-9 unit @GTP_Traffstats @SIBSTILL mining security and private security are preparing to take down illegal mining syndicate of #ZamaZama in in Randfontein. pic.twitter.com/3jF85t3u7rLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 2, 2022