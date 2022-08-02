A mix of interventions will help power grid, says govt ministers

Government said that the implementation of a series of measures to stop power cuts should prove effective in the next few months.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that the implementation of a series of measures to stop power cuts should prove effective in the next few months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the various ministers would announce a series of interventions.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that a mix of interventions will help the power grid.

"So in the immediate term, it's maintenance, it's buying excess capacity that is in the country already and the potential for gas to come online as well," Gordhan said.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that new corridors had also been identified for powerlines to carry the increased load, with screening tools to protect sensitive areas.

"Working together with this tool, we have also been working on a standard for the development and expansion of powerlines and sub-stations in identifying geographical areas," Creecy said.

Turning to sabotage and intimidation at power stations, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that managers had been provided with protection and that those found to be complicit in sabotage would be arrested, with special teams investigating.

"We are doing all we can and putting special teams to work on these things as we have been instructed by the president," Cele said.

The ministers agreed that the desired result was to see change in the power situation soon.