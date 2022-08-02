2 WC MECs set for urgent meeting with Intercape after bus driver attacked

CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape MECs have held an urgent meeting with long-distance bus company, Intercape, following yet another attack on a bus driver.

The man was shot and wounded outside the company's depot in Airport Industria on Sunday.

In April, another driver, 35-year-old Bangikhaya Machana, died after he was shot three times outside Intercape's Cape Town depot.

The long-distance bus industry believes that rogue taxi associations are behind the attacks.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said that he intends raising the matter with the national transport minister and his provincial counterparts.

He wants to address the perception among bus operators that politicians and enforcement officials are failing by allowing extortionists to hold the bus and minibus taxi industries hostage.

It's alleged that they are flooding routes with illegal operators while preventing legal operators from running in certain areas.

The Intercape bus driver, shot and wounded on Sunday, has undergone emergency surgery and is currently in a stable condition.

In April, the bus company stated that there'd been more than 150 recorded violent events directed at the long-distance coach industry in the space of 13 months.

These included shootings, arson attacks and rock-throwing.