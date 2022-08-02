1 person killed in Orlando shooting

It is understood that the 25-year-old-man was shot several times near Zephania Mothopeng Street.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that one person has been killed in a shootout in Orlando.

The motive for the attack is unknown, however, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said that the incident may be linked to taxi violence.

Fihla has urged motorists to avoid Klipspruit Valley Road.

"They can use Mooki Street off Martha Louw and Sofsonke Street and also Armitage Street off Khumalo Road as alternative routes and motorists can also us the Soweto Highway, Moroka Nancefield Road and Chris Hani Road as alternative routes," Fihla said.