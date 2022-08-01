Zandile Gumede fraud case postponed

The matter has been postponed to the 11th of August.

DURBAN - There has been another delay in the fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and 21 others. The Durban High Court has postponed the matter again.

Some of the accused in the matter are still citing problems with their legal representatives. During the previous appearance, the matter was postponed to allow the other accused in the matter to prepare.

The matter has now been postponed to the 11th of August. "Regarding the financial state - we heard that two accused were still not represented, their attorney on record - had to then withdraw and there were talks about legal aid representation for them and then also accused number nine, via their attorney, advised that they made representation and as well as objection, to the charges," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara.

The group face charges linked to irregularities around a Durban solid waste tender worth over R320 million. The case has seen several adjournments. Ramkissoon-Kara said the actual start of the trial is most likely to be next year. "It’s safe to say it will happen next year, as the judge had called it - it will be a further pre-trail to iron out these issues,” she said.

The state has said it is ready to prosecute.