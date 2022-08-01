Women in Krugersdorp living in fear after gang rape incident

It's understood that eight women, aged between 19 and 35, were filming a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village last Thursday when they were accosted, allegedly by a gang of zama zamas, and raped and robbed.

KRUGERSDORP - Women in Krugersdorp are living in fear after the shocking mass rape and robbery which took place in West Village last week.

It's understood that eight women, aged between 19 and 35, were filming a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village last Thursday when they were accosted, allegedly by a gang of zama zamas, and raped and robbed.

More than 80 people have since been arrested and are scheduled to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday.

Scores of men and women have gathered outside court with posters reading 'no bail for rapists' and 'hands off our women'

Among them is local resident Vanessa Mkhawane: "Living in SA as a woman, you never know if you're going to die a peaceful death or you're going to be raped and killed. It's not safe at all, you're always on guard, you don't know who's who, you don't trust anyone, it's just very fearful."

Her mother, Olga Mkhawane, is also at the court and echoed these sentiments.

"It's very, very scary. I can't even sleep at night. Sometimes when Vanessa's not there, every time I must check I on the phone. 'Vanessa where are you? Where are you? Are you safe? We are not safe anymore," Olga Mkhawane said.

The accused are expected to make their first appearance on Monday morning.