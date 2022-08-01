'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89

Star trek veteran George Takei and Leonard Nimoy's son pay tribute to the black female actress, who broke new ground back in the 1960s on the iconic TV series.

Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, the role played by Nichelle Nichols in the 1960s in the classic sci-fi TV series Star Trek, broke the stereotypical mold of black women often cast into roles of servants. Uhura took the role of an authority figure in the series and would have had a positive influence on millions of young black girls.

BBC reports that she was later employed by Nasa in an effort to encourage more women and African-Americans to become astronauts.

Astronaut, physician and engineer, Dr Mae Jemison, has credited the role model of Uhura and actress Nichols as her inspiration for becoming the first woman of colour in space.