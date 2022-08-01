Tembisa residents block roads in protest over service delivery

The protesters have blocked-off several arounds around the community with burning tyres and rocks.

JOHANNESBURG - Angry residents of Tembisa have taken to the streets on Monday morning in a community shutdown over service delivery issues.

Motorists are being urged to avoid major roads in the area and to rather opt for alternative routes.

Ward 4 councillor Mbatane Daniel said that the shutdown followed promises by City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse to visit the community and address service delivery shortages.

"There was an electricity crisis and unfortunately, she did not up, so the community is still angry about that. They're saying why did she go to other areas and not met with them," Daniel explained.