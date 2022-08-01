Tembisa protesters vow to keep protesting until Ekurhuleni mayor comes to area

Members of this community have been demonstrating since Sunday night, completely blocking Hospital Road.

TEMBISA - A group of demonstrators is growing in the Hospital View area in Tembisa where residents are protesting over exorbitantly priced rates and electricity.

The group has closed Industry Road with rocks and burning tyres.

Residents said that they would continue to protest until Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell came to the area.

They have been turning people going to work and those going to school away.

Community leader Chunku Mogotsi said that at the heart of their protest was the high cost of living.

"We do everything according to the book, three or four times, if I'm not mistaken, because we don't have powers, we don't have positions, nobody listens to us," Mogotsi said.

She said that they’d chosen to make Monday’s protest an illegal one.

Meanwhile, an Ekurhuleni police truck has been stationed in Tembisa.