Suspects arrested in Krugersdorp not linked to gang rape: Masemola

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said none of the suspects, arrested after the Krugersdorp gang rape attack, have been positively linked to the crime.

More than eighty suspects appeared in court on Monday, in connection with the gang rape and robbery of eight women. The women were raped at gunpoint, while shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village last Thursday. The film crew was also robbed.

Masemola told journalists in Pretoria that the 80 suspects were arrested for being in the country illegally. He said DNA testing is still being done, to determine if any of the suspects were among the group of men who carried out the crime.