Second person killed in Tembisa service delivery protest

Earlier on Monday, EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepe said that the first protester was fatally wounded in the crossfire between members of the metro police and other demonstrators.

JOHANNESBURG - A second person has been killed in the violent service delivery protest in Tembisa.

Metro police in Ekurhuleni have warned the public to avoid the area, adding that the situation was volatile.

Earlier on Monday, EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepe said that the first protester was fatally wounded in the crossfire between members of the metro police and other demonstrators.

She said that the area had been completely shut down.

"Tembisa is a no-go area, all the roads are still blockaded, burning tyres and rocks. Where I'm currently standing at the CCC, which has also been set alight and there's looting happening as we speak."

The angry residents, who are protesting over high rates and electricity bills, said that they would continue until Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell came to the area.

Thepe said that EMPD members had been met with resistance from residents, who had torched several buildings, including a customer care centre.

Thepe said that members of the SAPS were yet to conduct the necessary investigations.

She urged residents to avoid Tembisa at all costs.

CAMPBELL CALLS FOR CALM IN TEMBISA

"I call for calm to be immediately be restored to Tembisa. Citizens have the constitutional right to protest, however, such acts of arson and vandalism to the public infrastructure will not be tolerated," said the mayor in a statement.

She said she delegated Members of the Mayoral Committee on Friday to engage the community on the memorandum they had submitted to the city.

"However, that meeting unfortunately collapsed and failed to reach a resolution."

Campbell added that she would reach out to premier David Makhura to come up with coordinated approach to the dead end