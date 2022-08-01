Proteas record emphatic victory to claim T20 series against England

The victory will stand the team in good stead as it was earned under tough circumstances, having lost the first game of the series.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa wrapped up a 2-1 Twenty20 series victory over England after an excellent 90-run win in the decider at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

The Proteas were full value for the win, as they earned their biggest victory margin over the home side in this format.

The victory will stand the team in good stead as it was earned under tough circumstances, having lost the first game of the series. It also comes as a boost with only five T20 internationals left to play before they head to the World Cup in two months’ time.

With places in the World Cup squad up for grabs and stars such as limited-overs captain, Temba Bavuma, missing, a number of South Africa’s batsmen have taken their opportunity to shine in the gloomy weather in the United Kingdom.

Batter Reeza Hendricks was named player of the series after yet another fine knock where he top scored with 70 to help his team post 191/5 in their allotted 20 overs. It was Hendricks' third successive half-century while Aiden Markram continued to prove his worth with an unbeaten 51.

England made a strong enough start to the reply, with 28 coming inside the first four overs, before Keshav Maharaj ,who finished with figures of 2/21, removed Jos Buttler for 14.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the undoubted star with the ball, finishing with a career best return of 5/24 to help bundle out the hosts for a poor 101 in pursuit of 192.

The result ensured South Africa claimed the series in the process with a 2-1 overall triumph.

The Proteas play a two-match T20 series against Ireland on 3 and 5 August before returning to the UK where they’ll meet England in three Tests starting on the 17th of this month.