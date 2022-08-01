Proteas not deterred after losing Commonwealth Games opener

The Proteas have an uphill battle to get past England - which caused them misery in their multi-format series over the past month.

JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa’s cricket team is raring to get back into action at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday from midday South African time.

Despite losing their opener against New Zealand at the weekend, the side still has faith in their skills and ability to progress in the tournament.

The Proteas have an uphill battle to get past England - which caused them misery in their multi-format series over the past month.

However, the South Africans will take confidence in the knowledge that the last time the two sides faced off in a T20 tournament, the Proteas were victorious by six wickets during the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia.

The side took a day off from cricket following their loss to the Black Ferns to relax and enjoy the festivities of the games where women’s cricket made its debut.

The squad got to enjoy the gold medal performances of the Blitzboks and Tatjana Schoenmaker and will have hoped to draw inspiration from their compatriots.

Experienced batter Mignon du Preez noted the spirit among the squad on Monday morning following the rest day.

“I definitely think the mood in the camp is good and healthy. We have a training session and I saw some of the girls this morning, and everybody looks ready to go.”

The seasoned campaigner believes they have done well against the English and that fine-tuning their performance could prove to be the difference.

“We’ve got the plans in place, our execution hasn’t been on point just yet, so if we actually just execute our plans, we would definitely set ourselves up for a good win,” she added



South Africa will wrap up their Group B Commonwealth Games action on Thursday, 04 August against Sri Lanka.