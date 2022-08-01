Top Numsa officials could face jail time

Numsa president Andrew Chirwa and union secretary general, Irvin Jim, could face 30 days behind bars for being in contempt of court.

CAPE TOWN- The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) president Andrew Chirwa and union secretary general, Irvin Jim, could face jail time for being in contempt of court. That's after Numsa went ahead with their 11th national congress last week, despite a court interdict.

Court documents issued by applicant and former second deputy president of Numsa, Ruth Ntlokotse, suggested that the union's leadership went against the court ruling dated the 23rd of July. The ruling had found that Numsa's leadership had gone against the union's own constitution, by suspending several members of the organisation.

Numsa were ordered not to host the national congress. But the union argued that they had followed the court's recommendations, and based on that, they were not in contempt of court. The union's leadership also said those against them, are part of a smear campaign to cause factionalism in the biggest union in the country. The latest developments could now see Chirwa and Jim behind bars for 30 days.