Krugersdorp gang rape: You have a legal duty to report such crimes - Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter, President Ramaphosa said communities must not shelter criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said rapists have no place in society. He's called on communities to work with the police, to ensure that criminals are apprehended and prosecuted.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa also said communities must also not shelter criminals. His comments came after the gang rape of 8 women at a disused mine dump near Krugersdorp. They were attacked while shooting a music video last week. More 80 suspects have been arrested. The suspects began to make their first court appearances, in batches, on Monday.

The President said, according to a new legal provision that came into effect on Sunday, all South Africans now have a legal duty to report such crimes to authorities. He said this is one of three laws that he has signed this year, to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence, and offer greater support and protection to survivors.