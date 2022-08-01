Krugersdorp gang rape: Cele calls for speedy processing of suspects' DNA

At least 84 suspects are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the gang rape and robbery of eight women.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on the forensic services to work with speed in the testing of DNA of the suspects linked to the Krugersdorp gang rape attack.

Minister Cele met with the families of the rape survivors at the Alexandra Police Station on Sunday.

Sixty-seven men were arrested on Friday, while a further 17 suspects were apprehended on Saturday following a joint operation with law enforcement officials.

Two other suspects were shot and killed while another was injured during the SAPS operation.

Police swooped on the suspects after eight women were raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed, during a music video shoot at a mine dump in West Village last Thursday.

It's believed that the gruesome attack was carried out by illegal miners who have been terrorising the local community for years.

The minister said that he had asked the forensic science laboratory to fast-track DNA testing in order to successfully link the suspects of the Krugersdorp gang rape attack to the crime.

Commissioner for detectives and forensic services, Khosi Senthumule, said that some of the suspects who were expected to appear in court on Monday were not on the national DNA database.

"Remember these are foreigners, so not all of them will be on our database, so the team is working around the clock and we believe that by the latest on Friday, we will have the results of their DNA and we'll be ale to match it to the DNA found at the crime scene," Senthumule said.

While arrests have been made, there are still many unanswered questions, including the mystery behind the production company shooting the music video in the area.

"The investigation is 360 degrees and we're looking at all the angles, including the legalities, including the particulars of that productions company," Senthumule said.

The 84 suspects will face charges related to illegal mining, contravention of the Immigration Act as well as the possession of suspected stolen goods.