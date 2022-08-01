Jacob Zuma's corruption trial delayed again pending ConCourt decision on appeal

The arms deal case was briefly heard before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday and has been adjourned for 17 October pending the outcome of Zuma’s leave to appeal at the Constitutional Court.

CAPE TOWN - The case against former President Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales has been met with further delays.

Judge Piet Koen said that if the trial was not ready to commence in October, then a further holding date for the trial to continue would be determined.

Zuma faces corruption, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering charges.