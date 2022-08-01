Jacob Zuma Foundation reacts to latest in arms deal case

Former president Jacob Zuma faces multiple charges, for his alleged role in accepting payments in the arms deal saga.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has reacted to the latest court adjournment in the arms deal case.

The 80-year-old was notably absent from the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday. Former president Jacob Zuma faces multiple charges, for his alleged role in accepting payments in the arms deal saga.

The case has now been adjourned to 17 October 2022, pending the outcome of Zuma's leave to appeal at the Constitutional Court.

For now, the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said that the former president's immediate focus is on his next court appearance in two weeks’ time: "The Foundation wants to also just put it out, that the focus of former president Zuma right now is on the 15th of August 2022, where the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein will be hearing the appeal in regard to the parole matter".