Ekurhuleni Mayor to meets with protesting Tembisa residents

Residents have been demonstrating over high rates and electricity bills.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell met with Tembisa community leaders on Monday afternoon, following a morning of violent service delivery protests in the area. At least two people have been killed.

They have slammed Campbell for failing to meet with them on Friday, saying she has shown disrespect to the people of Tembisa.

Streets have been barricaded with rocks and burning tyres, and the Tembisa community care centre has been set alight.

Campbell sent a delegation to meet community members on Friday, where they were meant to raise their concerns.

But those talks broke down as the people of Tembisa demanded to see Campbell and nobody else.

CORRECTION! They want Ekurhuleni Mayor, Tania Campbell to address them. #Tembisa https://t.co/rDq2YeFY8p Kgomzzz (@motso_modise) August 1, 2022

On Monday, protesters said that Campbell's failure to show up in person, is what caused the demonstrations to erupt in the morning.

"And she disrespected us. She didn't show up to the meeting and we had an appointment with her she didn't come".

Campbell's spokesperson, Phakamile Mbengashe, said they are hoping to reach an agreement with community leaders this afternoon.

The people of Tembisa insist nobody will be allowed to enter or exit the township until they are heard.