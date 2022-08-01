CT drivers warned against speeding as new unit to hit city's roads
The city said that officers for the new highway enforcement unit had already completed a training course and would soon be visible on the roads.
CAPE TOWN - Speedsters in Cape Town have been warned to refrain from exceeding the speed limit on the highways in Cape Town.
Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that new plans would soon be revealed to arrest people who drove recklessly.
One of those plans includes a new highway law enforcement unit to police the main roads in the Mother City.
And if you're caught and arrested you could sit with a criminal record.
#NewLawUnit #EWN #COCT One of those plans include a New High Way Law Enforcement Unit to police the main roads in the mother city. GLS pic.twitter.com/lkX3lxNzUXEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2022
Mayco member JP Smith: "If you want to behave like that, by all means, take your vehicle to the track but you cannot make the public roads into your racing track."
He said that the unit would launch later this month.
"Mostly on the freeways to start with and the highway unit will play a significant role in it," Smith said.
Smith said that drivers who purposely removed their license plates would also be prosecuted.