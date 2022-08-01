CT drivers warned against speeding as new unit to hit city's roads

The city said that officers for the new highway enforcement unit had already completed a training course and would soon be visible on the roads.

CAPE TOWN - Speedsters in Cape Town have been warned to refrain from exceeding the speed limit on the highways in Cape Town.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that new plans would soon be revealed to arrest people who drove recklessly.

One of those plans includes a new highway law enforcement unit to police the main roads in the Mother City.

And if you're caught and arrested you could sit with a criminal record.