Cosatu disappointed with ANC policy conference

Trade union federation Cosatu has raised its disappointment with the African National Congress (ANC)’s sixth policy conference, saying that it did not spend enough time in reflecting on failures to implement some of its policies.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has raised its disappointment with the African National Congress (ANC)’s sixth policy conference, saying that it did not spend enough time in reflecting on failures to implement some of its policies.

Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali spoke to Eyewitness News after the closure of the governing party’s four-day gathering.

He also raised concerns with the party’s implementation of the step-aside resolution, saying that some members were still resisting to comply.

Ntshalintshali didn’t mince his words and said that while they appreciated that, it was the ANC’s national general council that focused on monitoring and evaluation – the party’s policy conference could have conducted its own assessments.

"The policy conference did not do the evaluation of the implementation because it's supposed to be done by another structure, so that was the gap that we had," Ntshalintshali said.

He also raised challenges with the ANC’s step-aside resolution.

"The question of the step-aside has not been thoroughly implemented - you people stepping aside, others are still resisting. The question of ill-discipline still continues," he said.

But Ntshalintshali added that it was not all doom and gloom, saying that the ANC had managed to re-affirm policies and programmes aimed at rooting out corruption.