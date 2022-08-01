Corruption case against Zandile Gumede, co-accused due to resume in court

The group faces charges linked to the irregularities around a Durban solid waste tender worth over R320 million.

DURBAN - The fraud and corruption case of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and 21 co-accused is back at the Durban High Court on Monday morning.

The group faces charges linked to the irregularities around a Durban solid waste tender worth over R320 million.

The State has indicated its readiness since last year - the trial has seen several delays, with some accused in the matter having challenges with their legal representatives.

During the previous appearance, some of the accused had still not paid their lawyers.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused are expected back in the dock at the Durban High Court.

The matter was previously adjourned to allow for some of the accused to prepare their case with their lawyers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara explained: "The matter returns to the Durban High Court today. The matter was previously adjourned for defence counsel of some of the accused to advise on a way forward regarding their fees and their position in terms of how the matter will proceed."

The group faces a whopping 2,739 charges, including fraud, corruption, money laundering as well as racketeering.

Supporters of the former mayor are expected to gather outside the high court in support of the accused.