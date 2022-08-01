Community activists shocked by gang rape of 8 Krugersdorp women

Police have arrested at least 80 suspects in connection with the heinous crime which occurred at an abandoned mine last week.

CAPE TOWN - Community activists in Cape Town and Johannesburg, have expressed their utter shock and disgust with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

Lena de Lange, Lebogang Ramafoko and George Jantjies said that justice must be served.

Community activists said that they were sad, disappointed and angry at the crime committed, just days before the official start of Women’s Month.

An emotional Lena de Lange wants justice for the women who survived the heinous attack.

“You want to be in your house at 6pm. You're concerned about your daughters, you don’t want to go outside. You want to keep a guard, a close eye on your children because if you look at it… how many just before Women’s Day… Women’s Month."

Lebogang Ramafoko said that this was, sadly, a reality for many women in the country.

"We absolutely need to treat this as a pandemic and an emergency that is going to require more than plans of action, more than statements. But perhaps bring in some intelligence capacity."

George Jantjies said that it was clear that education campaigns against gender-based violence were in need of an overhaul.

"And it should start on grassroots level, you understand, community wise. And we have to advertise women’s rights and Women’s Month for 12 months…, like a Mother’s Day."