Cele calls for Krugersdorp gang rape victims to be given space to process trauma

They were part of a film crew shooting a music video near a mine dump on Thursday when they were ambushed by armed men believed to be zama zamas.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged South Africans, and particularly the media, to give the families of the eight women who were gang raped in Krugersdorp space to process their trauma.

The minister met with some of the women who survived the horrific ordeal, as well as their families, at Alexandra Police Station on Sunday.

The attack comes as South Africa marks the start of Women’s Month on Monday.

Police Minister Cele said that the eight women who were brutally attacked on Thursday were receiving trauma counseling.

He said that they were still shattered, scared and some too frail to speak.

"Let me tell you, they are quite traumatised, they are not in good share mentally, or otherwise. If they can be given the space to really understand what has happened, together with their parents, they are human beings and beyond them, you see there are people that are broken," Cele said.

The minister acknowledged that the West Rand community was under siege as illegal mining syndicates thrived and ran rampant.

Over 80 suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday.