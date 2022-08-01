Artscape Theatre to celebrate Women's Month with deep dive into causes of GBV

CEO Dr Marlene Le Roux believes that it’s time that women are celebrated for the strong individuals and nurturers they are.

CAPE TOWN - With 1 August being the start of Women’s Month, there are some good things that South Africans can look forward to, particularly in the arts sector.

This week, women from across the country will be celebrated at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

People from across the country will this week attend The Circle of Care festival at the Artscape.

CEO Dr Marlene Le Roux: "What is the cause of GBV? Our productions speak to that to look at the systemic changes that needs to happen in our society. We need to look at cultural practices, religious practices."