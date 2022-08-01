Artscape Theatre to celebrate Women's Month with deep dive into causes of GBV
CEO Dr Marlene Le Roux believes that it’s time that women are celebrated for the strong individuals and nurturers they are.
CAPE TOWN - With 1 August being the start of Women’s Month, there are some good things that South Africans can look forward to, particularly in the arts sector.
This week, women from across the country will be celebrated at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.
People from across the country will this week attend The Circle of Care festival at the Artscape.
CEO Dr Marlene Le Roux: "What is the cause of GBV? Our productions speak to that to look at the systemic changes that needs to happen in our society. We need to look at cultural practices, religious practices."
She said that healing was needed for anyone who had experienced any form of trauma.
"On the 9th of August, in particular, we ask women, men, young men, young girls to come and sing along with Vicky Sampson. We’re going to plant trees, we are going to talk about and not talk and just have silence to remember those," Le Roux said.
Le Roux added that as a society, we also needed to talk about young boys and men who were often abused, but chose to remain silent.