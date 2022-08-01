ANCWL task team eager to see more women amongst ANC's top officials

The ANCWL task team said that a woman must be appointed president or at least deputy president of the former liberation movement.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) task team wants to make up for lost ground, insisting that there should be at least two women amongst the party’s top officials come December’s elective conference.

Coordinator Marupini Ramokgopa told Eyewitness News that they wanted to increase the number of officials but to see more than just one.

Currently, there are no women following the passing of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who passed away last month but had been absent from the job since November last year after taking ill.

As outsiders question why there are no women in more prominent positions in the ANC, the party’s own women’s league has also raised similar questions.

It has noted that five of the nine provinces in the country have fewer women elected to positions of power.

Ramokgapa said that the league had made recommendations, calling for the gender question to be given more attention.

"We would like the office bearers of the ANC to also yield to the gender parity of 50% as well. But we are not ending it there. Maybe if the chairperson or the deputy president is going to be a woman then it means the president can be a man or if it is a man, then the deputy must be a woman," Ramokgopa said.

While she did not divulge who the league would be backing to lead the party in December, Ramokgopa said that at least half of those elected should be women.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa called on gender parity to be prioritised.