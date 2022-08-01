ANC proposes arts and culture committee

The suggestion is contained in a report back, delivered on the last day of the party's 3-day national policy conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Following its own admission that the ANC has paid little attention to arts, culture and heritage in the country, party members are now suggesting it sets up a stand-alone commission. The commission would aim to help the party become more involved in the sector.

This suggestion is contained in the report back, delivered by commission chair Susan Shabangu, who addressed journalists on the last day of the 3-day ANC national policy conference. Recommendations from this weekend’s deliberations will be considered at the party's national conference in December – where delegates representing branches of the party across the country, will either give them a stamp of approval, or reject them.

Shabangu said the ANC recognises that prioritising the arts is important: Where we are today, part of our culture and heritage they've been left behind. And one of the things that we are looking at as the ANC, is the national liberation heritage roots which talk to our liberation in the struggle. And also talk about the various institutions which we have, some of them have not been transformed".