Body of a woman discovered in a Nyanga dirt bin

CAPE TOWN - It's a grim start to Women's Month.

The body of a woman has been discovered in a dirt bin outside a house in Old Crossroads, in Nyanga.

"According to the reports, the people occupying the house heard a dirt bin being pushed onto the premises. They looked outside and saw a man pushing the dirt bin. When they asked him what he is doing on the premises, he left the dirt bin and ran off. When the dirt bin was opened the body was found," said Western Cape Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk.

Van Wyk says a murder case has been opened for further investigation.