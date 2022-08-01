259 rhinos poached in SA over the last 6 months

The Department of Forestry and Fisheries has revealed these startling figures - saying there has been a sharp increase in poaching in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - A total of 259 rhinos were poached for their horn in South Africa, over the first six months of 2022.

The Department of Forestry and Fisheries has revealed these startling figures - saying there has been a sharp increase in poaching in KwaZulu-Natal.

Minister Barbara Creecy said recent trends in rhino poaching show a move away from the Kruger Park. Poachers are increasingly targeting private reserves, and reserves in KwaZulu-Natal, where the majority of rhinos have been killed this year. Creecy said a united approach is needed: "This makes it all the more important for government at the national level to shift its focus to supporting our provincial authorities".

From January to the end of June, 82 rhinos were poached for their horns in the Kruger National Park. But there has been a massive increase in KwaZulu-Natal - which recorded a loss of 133 rhinos.

69 people were arrested in connection with rhino poaching and horn trafficking. Of these, 13 alleged poachers were arrested in the Kruger National Park.