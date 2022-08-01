1 person reportedly shot dead during Tembisa protests

A resident in the area told Eyewitness News that the man was caught in a crossfire between EMPD officials and protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has reportedly been shot dead in Tembisa amid violent service delivery protests.

Parts of Tembisa have been completely shut down, with protestors using rocks and burning tyres to block the roads.

Earlier on Monday morning, an angry mob descended on a municipal building in Tembisa, protesting over high rates and electricity bills.

They are demanding that Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell visits the area for a meeting.

Large groups of protesters are packed on Tembisa’s roads, calling for the Ekurhuleni mayor to meet with them.

One protester, Cleopatra Mthethwa, said that she simply could not afford the rates and electricity.

She has blamed Mayor Campbell for the protests intensifying.

"She had an appointment with us and she didn't show up. She doesn't care about us. She only cares about herself," Mthethwa said.

Meanwhile, Tembisa is covered in smoke around the customer care center.

Police vans, trucks and a chopper are making the rounds as officers fire rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.