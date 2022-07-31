WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers closing address at ANC policy conference

Sunday marks the final day of the all-important policy conference where the party spent three days deliberating key policies.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to close the party’s policy conference at Nasrec on Sunday afternoon.



Ramaphosa will address delegates in an open plenary session recapping some of the main discussions from the weekend.

The president will address about 1,600 delegates on Sunday afternoon as the policy conference concludes.

The theme of unity dominated talks during the three-day event. The party was also tasked with rooting out corruption as it cleaned up its image.

While the ANC talks tough on issues of discipline, Ramaphosa survived yet another attempt to throw his Phala Phala controversy into the spotlight.

His address on Sunday afternoon is expected to try boost morale as the party looks ahead to the December elective conference.

