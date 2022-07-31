Tourism officials promote SA at the Formula E in London

Tourism in the metro is expected to skyrocket as Cape Town is set to host the event next year.

LONDON - Tourism officials are promoting South Africa as a preferred destination to thousands of English racing fans at the Formula E in London this weekend.

This is a brand-new collaboration between SA tourism, e-Prix travel and Emovement.

Formula E is reported to have a global fan base of 360 million.

Officials said the London race presented a unique opportunity to unpack a captive market.

"Formula E is a very popular motorsport and the City of Cape Town is hoping to capitalise on this. Not only is this an exceptionally exciting event that will be taking place in February 2023 but is said to be one of the fastest tracks of the calendar," said Tourvest COO Illana Perreira.